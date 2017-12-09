Sounders fail to defend MLS Cup, falling to Toronto 2-0

TORONTO – Even with Stefan Frei’s best effort – make that efforts – it just wasn’t to be.

Toronto FC claimed the MLS Cup title Saturday, claiming a 2-0 victory over the Seattle Sounders at BMO Field.

The Reds got the better of the Sounders in a rematch of last year’s MLS Cup, making an outstanding effort by Seattle’s goalkeeper go for naught.

“The effort was there, but the soccer wasn’t our best soccer,” coach Brian Schmetzer said.

Jozy Altidore broke the scoreless draught in the 67th minute, then Victor Vazquez sealed the deal in the 90th minutes.

Frei ended the game with nine saves.