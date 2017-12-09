LIVE MLS CUP UPDATES: Seattle Sounders FC at Toronto Reds FC

TORONTO – Let’s make it two.

Somehow, some way, after an impossibly rocky start to the season, the Seattle Sounders might just find themselves standing on the pitch at Toronto’s BMO Field collecting the MLS Cup for the second consecutive year.

Following a season in which their third victory of the season didn’t come until their 12th match, Brian Schmetzer’s boys will face off with Toronto FC in a rematch of the MLS Cup, with a chance to become just the fourth club to win back-to-back titles.

