Sounders FC could play with orange ball for MLS Cup

TORONTO — The Sounders FC might have to score with an unusual ball in Saturday’s MLS Cup.

With snow possible for Saturday’s match against the Toronto FC, officials may decide to roll out an orange-colored ball.

The orange ball, which has been used before in MLS play, will be used if snow on the pitch causes visibility issues for players. Referees can decide to make use of the balls if there is a possibility of snow or ice.

Snow is possible ahead of Saturday’s match, but not particularly likely.

Sounders head coach Brian Schmetzer said his players don’t care what color ball they use.

“Clint (Dempsy) can score with orange balls or regular balls, so we’ll be OK,” Schmetzer said with a smile Thursday. “It doesn’t matter.”

The Sounders will face Toronto FC at 1 p.m. Saturday in a rematch of last year’s MLS Cup. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.