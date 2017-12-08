Samuel Pillado-Reyes: Accused child predator wanted after escaping work release

WANTED IN KING COUNTY —

Accused child molester, Samuel Pillado-Reyes, has a $150,000 warrant for his arrest in King County.

Prosecutors say his victim is a young girl, the abuse started when she was seven years old and her mom walked-in on her being preyed upon by Pillado-Reyes.

He was arrested for child molestation, given work release, but escaped last month.

Now, Renton Police and the King County Sheriff Department’s Fugitive Unit are asking for your help to find him. “We definitely want to get this guy,” said Renton Police Cmdr. Dave Leibman. “He was released on work release. He’s somewhere. Somebody knows where he is and we’re hoping your viewers can help with that and the other thing to think about is if he is staying with somebody, it’s crime to harbor a fugitive, so we need to get this guy and we need your help.”

He’s 38 years old, 5’9” and weighs 150 pounds.

He’s from Renton.

If you know where he is now, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or use the P3 Tips App to submit your information and get a cash reward if your tip leads to his arrest.