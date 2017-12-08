Rodney Bright: Convicted rapist wanted after running from rehab

WANTED BY DOC IN YAKIMA COUNTY —

The Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force in Yakima County is on the hunt for convicted rapist, Rodney Bright.

He’s wanted after escaping from a drug treatment facility in Spokane he was ordered to attend.

Bright is a high-violent sex offender whose also been busted for indecent exposure, possession of a dangerous weapon, drugs and a slew of assaults.

He’s 51 years old, 5’5” and weighs around 160 pounds.

He has three dots tattooed on his left fingers and a cross inked on his right fingers.

If you know where the task force can find him, use the P3 Tips App to submit your information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hotline at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).

It’s anonymous and you’ll get up to a $1,000 cash reward if your tip leads to his arrest.