John Vaughn: Accused of attacking romantic rival while he slept

WANTED IN PIERCE COUNTY —

Pierce County detectives say John Vaughn is wanted for burglary, felony harassment and theft after unleashing terror on a couple while they slept.

“This is a subject with long history and this is somebody we do not want people to contact. We want to know where he’s at and let the police do our job, because he is violent,” said Pierce County Det. Ed Troyer. “In this particular case he broke into his ex-girlfriend’s house, punched her new boyfriend in the head, while he was sleeping and then bit him in the neck, before going outside and taking a hammer to his car and doing $10,000 worth of damage. This is somebody who has a temper, somebody who needs to be picked up, but we don’t want anybody to get hurt trying to apprehend him.”

John Vaughn is 41 years old, 6 feet tall, weighs 185 pounds and uses the fake name ‘Brad Cooper.’

If you know where he is, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), or use the P3 Tips App to submit your information and get up to a $1,000 cash reward if your tip leads to his arrest.