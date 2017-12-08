Donate to the Q13 FOX Cares and Les Schwab Holiday Toy Drive

In blow to Mariners, Japanese star pitcher-hitter Shohei Ohtani to join Angels

Posted 11:57 AM, December 8, 2017

Starting pitcher Shohei Otani #16 of Japan throws in the top of first inning during the WBSC Premier 12 semi final match between South Korea and Japan at the Tokyo Dome on November 19, 2015 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Masterpress/Getty Images)

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Japanese star Shohei Ohtani is bringing his arm and bat to the Los Angeles Angels, pairing him with two-time MVP Mike Trout.

Ohtani’s agent put out a statement Friday saying the prized two-way player had decided to sign with the Angels, a surprise winner over Seattle, Texas and several other teams.

Agent Nez Balelo said the 2016 Japanese MVP “felt a true bond with the Angels.”

The Angels will have to pay the $20 million posting fee Nippon Ham Fighters, but not a huge salary. Ohtani will sign a minor league contact and can receive up to $2,315,000 in international bonus money.

Ohtani was 3-2 with a 3.20 ERA this year, and was slowed by thigh and ankle injuries. He hit .332 in 65 games with eight homers and 31 RBIs.

The Angels went 80-82 this year and missed the playoffs.