Defending champion Seattle Sounders hold final practice before MLS Cup against Toronto

TORONTO — The defending champion Seattle Sounders wrapped up their final practice Friday before Toronto FC in the MLS Cup on Saturday afternoon.

It’s only the third time in the league’s history that the same two MLS Cup finalists from one year have both returned the next season.

The match will be held at 1 p.m. (PT) and broadcast by ESPN.

Q13 will have pre-match news on the Sounders and live reports from Toronto from 7 a.m. until noon on JOEtv (Channel 10/Cable 22).

Q13 Sports reporter Michelle Ludtka is in Toronto and filed this video report on the team’s preparations Friday.

Meanwhile, in Seattle, the city raised Sounders flags, wore their scarves and lit up the city skyline with green lights.