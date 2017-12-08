Can you spot what makes this $100 bill fake?

SHELTON, Wash. — Police are on the lookout for counterfeit money after a few fake $100 bills were used in Shelton.
Three fake $100 bills were used as payment at different stores in Mason County, Shelton Police Lt. Mike Fiola said. The bills look very real, except for the words “For Motion Picture Purposes” across the top.
Police were alerted to the bills by Shelton banks, who received the money from stores.
“The bills look real enough to be taken at stores,” Fiola said.
Shelton isn’t the only place seeing the fake “Motion Picture” bills. Similar bills have been reported in Florida, Illinois and Oklahoma.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.