1 injured in South Seattle shooting; police searching for suspects

Posted 2:52 PM, December 8, 2017, by

SEATTLE — Police are searching for suspects in shooting that injured one person Friday afternoon in South Seattle.

About 1 p.m., police received calls of a shooting near the corner of Rainier Avenue South and South Genessee Street, Seattle police said. One person was hit in the shooting, and is at Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

It was unknown how many people were involved. A description of the suspect or suspects was not immediately available.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

