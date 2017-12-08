1 injured in South Seattle shooting; police searching for suspects

SEATTLE — Police are searching for suspects in shooting that injured one person Friday afternoon in South Seattle.

About 1 p.m., police received calls of a shooting near the corner of Rainier Avenue South and South Genessee Street, Seattle police said. One person was hit in the shooting, and is at Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Shooting investigation at Rainier/S. Genesee. Victim at HMC with life-threatening injury. On-going investigation at this time, detectives on scene, will provide updates soon. https://t.co/Rx6uJCmohZ — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) December 8, 2017

It was unknown how many people were involved. A description of the suspect or suspects was not immediately available.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.