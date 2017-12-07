Worker dies after falling from gravel barge in south Seattle

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department says a man is dead after falling from a gravel barge into the Duwamish Waterway.

Detective Mark Jamieson, a department spokesman, says the 37-year-old was working on the barge, which was trying to tie up at a concrete plant at about 4:40 a.m. Thursday when a line broke and struck him.

The Seattle Fire Department says the man was been pulled from the water, but died at the scene.

Jamieson says police expect the Coast Guard and the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration to investigate.