Woman killed in Everett shooting; cops searching for several suspects

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EVERETT, Wash. -- Deputies were searching for as many as four suspects after a woman was killed and a 17-year-old boy was shot Thursday in Everett.

Officers were called around 4:45 a.m. for the report of a burglary and shots fired near the intersection of 126th and Gibson Rd., between SR 99 and Mukilteo Speedway.

When officers arrived, they found a woman in her 50s dead. A young man had been shot and was taken to Providence Regional Medical Center.

Shooting in mobile home park near Everett. 1 dead, 1 injured. Suspects on the loose. The latest on #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/EFN4MHanUg — John Hopperstad (@JohnHopperstad) December 7, 2017

Deputies said there was an active search for as many as four suspects in connection with the shooting.

"We are still working out the details of the suspects in this case," said. Snohomish County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Shari Ireton. "We believe there are multiple suspects in this case -- up to four. The challenge here is that the one person who can talk to us suffered serious gunshot wounds and is in the hospital."

No further details have been released.

The victim's identity will be released by the Snohomish County Medical Examiner.

This is a developing story and will be updated.