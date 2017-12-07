× Sounders FC open more CenturyLink Field seats for 2018 season

SEATTLE– Looking to get in on the Sounders FC hype train for a lower price? You might just have that chance.

The team announced Wednesday it would make additional season ticket seats available at CenturyLink Field for the 2018 Major League Soccer Season.

Due to demand, the team is going to open upper-bowl seats for season tickets packages. Sections 307 and 311 will be opened for the first time ever, and will be priced at $26 per match, which equates to $494 for the full season.

The seats are among the least expensive in the stadium. The cost will be also be a little cheaper for returning ticket holders.

Home games at CenturyLink Field are among the most raucous in the league, and the team has recorded 165 consecutive MLS sellouts.

To purchase Sounders season tickets, fans should call 877-MLS-GOAL

On Thursday, the team was in Toronto ahead of the the MLS Cup on Dec. 9. The Sounders will face Toronto FC in a rematch of last year’s MLS cup. The game is slated for 1 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN.