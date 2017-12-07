Sounders FC midfielder Osvaldo Alonso out for MLS Cup, coach says

TORONTO — Sounders FC midfielder Osvaldo Alonso will miss Saturday’s MLS Cup against Toronto due to injury, the team revealed.

Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer told Q13 News Sports Reporter Michelle Ludtka Thursday that Alonso would have to miss the team’s championship match.

Just spoke with Brian Schmetzer and Ozzie Alonso did not pass his physical. Will not play Saturday #MLSCup #Q13FOX — Michelle Ludtka (@MichelleLudtka) December 7, 2017

Such an unfortunate outcome. My heart breaks for him because I’m sure it will kill him not to play — Michelle Ludtka (@MichelleLudtka) December 7, 2017

Alonso suffered a quadriceps strain in September, and has only appeared with the team once since then.

The 32-year-old from Cuba was signed by the Sounders FC in 2008. He was instrumental to the team’s 2016 MLS Cup win, battling a knee injury to play the whole match.

Pictures from Sounders FC in Toronto