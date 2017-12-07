× Mariners get speedy Dee Gordon from Marlins in trade

SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners acquired speedy Dee Gordon from the Marlins in a trade Thursday, the team confirmed.

Ken Rosenthal of the Athletic first tweeted about the trade. Others quickly followed, saying Gordon would most likely move to centerfield for the Mariners.

Dee Gordon, moving to CF for #Mariners, was a Gold Glove second baseman for #Marlins in 2015. A total of $38M guaranteed left on contract: $10.5M in 2018, $13M in ‘19, $13.5M in ‘20, $1M buyout on $14M club option in ‘21. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 7, 2017

The Mariners sent minor league pitching prospect Nick Neidert, right-handed pitcher Robert Dugger and infielder Christopher Torres to the Marlins in the trade, the team said.

Gordon, 29, is a gold-glove infielder known for his speed. An all-star in 2014 and 2015, Gordon stole 60 bases for the Marlins in 2017. Gordon is under contract until 2020, with a club option in 2021.

“Dee provides us with a dynamic presence at the top of our lineup,” Mariners General Manager Jerry Dipoto said in a statement.

Though Gordon has previously played the infield, the Mariners have said he will move to the outfield, likely in centerfield.

The Mariners also acquired international slot money in the trade.

This story is breaking and will be updated as more information becomes available.