Oleg Lakotiy: Auburn man wanted for violating no contact order; previously arrested after running naked on freeway

AUBURN, Wash. — King County Sheriff’s Detectives in the fugitive unit and Auburn Police are asking for the public’s help to find Oleg Lakotiy who is wanted for Domestic Violence Felony Violation of a No Contact Order. He has failed to show up to court so a warrant was issued for his arrest.

“He has two prior convictions for a similar violation. The order is against him. He’s not supposed to be anywhere near his mother, because of prior domestic violence history. On this day he violated it, police found him hiding in his mom’s playhouse in the backyard. He came out voluntarily. Police arrested him and noted that he appeared to be under the influence at the time. We know that Lakotiy hangs out in the Auburn area and has a reputation for selling drugs near a skate park on Lea Hill,” said Sgt. Cindi West.

Officers have impounded his white Mercedes so it is not known how he is getting around.

Portland Police arrested him in 2013 after he was naked, high on meth and running into traffic. KPTV reports that he jumped 15 feet down an embankment and landed on his back on the freeway before getting up and running into oncoming freeway traffic. Several drivers swerved to avoid hitting the man, but police were eventually able to catch up to him and deploy a stun gun to take him into custody. He was taken to a Portland hospital to be treated for a drug overdose of methamphetamine.

Lakotiy is white, 6’01”, 180 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. If you can tell deputies where to find him, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or use the P3 Tips App on your phone or submit the information via www.p3tips.com.

There is a cash reward of up to $1,000 for any information that leads to his arrest.