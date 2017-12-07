NHL agrees to accept expansion team application from Seattle

SEATTLE — The NHL Board of Governors has agreed to accept an expansion application from Seattle, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman announced Thursday.

Bettman said the expansion fee for Seattle will be $650 million, ESPN reported.

Bettman said the Bonderman group in Seattle has been granted permission to file an application for expansion and run a season-ticket drive, similar to what occurred with the Vegas process, ESPN reported.

He said there are no guarantees of a team yet.

The ticket drive would be to determine how much interest for a pro hockey team there is in Seattle.

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan planned to talk to the media at City Hall at 4:15 p.m.