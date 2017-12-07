Man convicted of child rape, child molestation in ‘shocking’ case that involved 3 victims

“This case is actually something that is shocking when you read the details,” Pierce County sheriff’s Det. Ed Troyer had said.

Morgan, who was found guilty Thursday by a Pierce County jury, faces 20 to 26 years to life in prison when he is sentenced Feb. 23.

The former girlfriend, Kierra Hall, 27, told her rehabilitation counselor that she and Morgan sexually assaulted a young boy on November 24, 2015. Hall said Morgan also had child pornography in his trailer. Hall believed the children in the pornography appeared to be between two and 13-years-old.

In September, Hall pleaded guilty to three counts of rape of a child and one count of child molestation. She is expected to be sentenced Friday.