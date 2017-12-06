× Seahawks commentator Warren Moon, Hall of Fame QB, sued for sexual harassment

SEATTLE – Warren Moon, the Hall of Fame quarterback with deep ties to Seattle, was sued by his executive assistant for sexual harassment and sexual battery, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday.

The lawsuit alleges that Moon required the woman to stay in the same hotel room and stay in the same with him on business trips; told her to wear “skimpy thing lingerie bottoms” to bed; committed sexual battery by grabbing her crotch on a trip to Seattle this year; and pulled off her bathing suit after slipping a drug in her drink on a trip to Mexico.

The California woman told the Post she was hired by the company Moon owns, Sports 1 Marketing in Irivine, Calif., in July, and demoted in October after she complained. She said she was hired as Moon’s executive assistant in July and made weekly business trips with him.

Moon has been accused of sexual harassment and domestic violence in the past. A harassment case brought by a Minnesota Vikings cheerleader was settled out of court in 1994, and was arrested in 1995 after a domestic abuse call from his wife. He was acquitted in that case after his wife said she provoked him, though court records dug up during the course of that trial found that she’d previously filed a restraining order against him and contended he attacked her three times.

The Seahawks did not immediately return a request for comment.

Moon was also arrested twice for DUI in separate incidents in 2007. He pleaded guilty to negligent driving in both cases.

Moon started for the Huskies for three seasons, leading them to a Rose Bowl win after the 1977 season.

After beginning his career in the CFL and then playing 12 years for the Oilers and Vikings, he spent the 1997 and 1998 seasons with the Seahawks before finishing up his playing career with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2000.

Moon works as a color commentator for the Seahawks’ radio network.