Russell Wilson named NFC Player of the Week, tied for most in Seahawks history

The NFL on Wednesday named Russell Wilson the NFC Player of the Week.

Wilson was 20 of 31 for 227 yards in Sunday night’s 24-10 victory against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Seahawks put together perhaps their most complete game of the season, clawing their way back into playoff position and making a statement in their flashiest matchup.

This marks the seventh time Wilson has received the award — tying a franchise record currently held by Shaun Alexander.

It’s also Wilson’s second Player of the Week honor this year.

Though nobody said it in the week leading up to the game, it was a critical game for the Seahawks (8-4). The win, combined with a loss by the Atlanta Falcons, puts them back in control of a wild-card spot, and leaves them just a game back of the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC West with four games left on the schedule – including one against those Rams.

Russell Wilson was, once again, a magician – and this week, he didn’t wait until the second half to prove it. He again looked like somebody who’s going to be in the MVP conversation at the end of the season, improvising masterfully – heck, unbelievably at times – in completing 20 of 31 passes for 227 yards and three touchdowns, and rushing for another 31 yards. Wilson’s 15-yard touchdown pass to J.D. McKissic with 4:19 left in the game gave him 15 fourth-quarter TD passes this season – which, the Seahawks’ John Boyle pointed out, ties him with Eli Manning’s 2011 campaign for the most in the NFL dating back to 1991.

“I thought Russell was phenomenal tonight,” Carroll said. “That was Russell showing you everything he’s about.

“… I really think that’s one of the best games I’ve seen him play.”