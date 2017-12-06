Eatonville couple saves building on their engagement night. ‘It wasn’t how I pictured the night going’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EATONVILLE, Wash. -- Propose to your girlfriend? Check. Put out a fire? Check.

That's how Sunday night went for Lucas Mayne of Eatonville.

Mayne, who is a volunteer firefighter, had dinner and just proposed to his girlfriend. As the happy couple was driving home, Mayne's finance spotted a fire at a liquor store.

"She looked at me and said, 'you have to go to that, don't you?' and I said, 'yeah I can't not,'" Mayne recounted.

Mayne went to a nearby fire station, got an engine, and went to work.

Mayne's finance even did some crowd control.

About 5 to 10 minutes later, the on-call fire crew arrived.

Officials with South Pierce Fire and Rescue said Mayne's selfless actions prevented the fire from overtaking the whole building, which included some apartments.

"We want to thank Firefighter Mayne for his dedication to the community and to South Pierce Fire and Rescue #17," South Pierce Fire and Rescue said on Facebook.

"It wasn't how I pictured the night going, but she knows that I have a passion for what I do and a strong will to act. If I'm able. I will help," Mayne said.