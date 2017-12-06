Black ice causes multiple spinouts, creates big delays on I-5, I-90

FERNDALE, Wash. — Crews were forced to shut down southbound Interstate 5 in the Ferndale area for several hours Wednesday morning after multiple spinouts. Westbound I-90 was another trouble spot after at least ten crashes near Preston.

Just before 7:00 a.m., WSDOT crews said there was 4+ mile backup on SB I-5 near the Nooksack River Bridge.

A live camera from Portal Way showed traffic at a standstill behind a road block. Crews opened the road again around 7:30 a.m.

Q13 News Meteorologist M.J. McDermott said black ice was on some area roads making driving more dangerous.

Black ice on roads causing hazardous driving conditions this morning. I-5 through Ferndale (Whatcom Cty) and I-90 near Hwy 18 in E. King Cty. Photos are from Ferndale area. #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/pNWQkpyZJ8 — M.J. McDermott (@MJMCDERMOTT) December 6, 2017

Icy conditions also sent multiple vehicles into the ditch on Interstate 90 near Issaquah, Q13 News traffic expert Adam Gehrke said.

At least ten crashes were reported on westbound I-90 between WA-202 Bendigo Blvd and 270th Ave.

Here's some of the backup resulting from the icy conditions on I-90 closer to Issaquah and Preston pic.twitter.com/LPc31w698V — Adam Gehrke (@AdamGehrke) December 6, 2017

This is a developing story and will be updated. Watch Q13 News This Morning for updates.