× Two students shot outside Graham-Kapowsin High School, sheriff’s office says

GRAHAM, Wash. – Two students were shot outside Graham-Kapowsin High School on Tuesday and Pierce County sheriff’s deputies said they’re looking for suspects.

The Pierce County sheriff’s office said one student was found in the parking lot by the football field and another was found in a locker room. Shots were reportedly fired on the Eustis Hunt Rd. side of the campus.

There was no immediate word on the students’ conditions, but both were sent to local hospitals.

The sheriff’s office said the suspects were described as multiple black males, and that they fled in a green vehicle, possibly a Chevy Impala. Deputies were actively sweeping the school grounds, but said there was no indication the suspects were on camputs.

Graham-Kapowsin High, Nelson Elementary and Frontier Middle School were all in lockdown. Students at Graham Elementary were released to their bus with staff supervision, and all after-school activities at the high school and Frontier were cancelled. Deputies were securing the campus, and said the students in lockdown were safe.

Concerned parents waiting for their children at church outside school entrance #Q13Fox pic.twitter.com/FmvONLutfR — Tessa LaVergne (@tessablavergne) December 5, 2017

Lots of police outside of GKHS #Q13Fox pic.twitter.com/UEYEZ2nBGA — Tessa LaVergne (@tessablavergne) December 5, 2017