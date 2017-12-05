× Three hurt in Tacoma house fire

TACOMA — Three people were taken to the hospital after being rescued from a house fire Tuesday morning in Tacoma.

Firefighters were called around 10:00 a.m. to the 7000 block of Lawrence St.

When crews arrived they saw smoke and flames coming from the home. Four people were inside — three of them were taken to the hospital.

Tacoma fire officials said they could not reveal the extent of the victims’ injuries. A dog was killed in the fire.

Authorities are still investigating the cause.