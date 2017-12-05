× Tacoma police warn parents of ‘persistent’ child luring attempt

TACOMA — Police are warning families about a man who tried to lure a girl into his truck Tuesday morning.

Tacoma police said a man in a black full-size pickup truck was “persistent” at trying to get an 11-year-old girl to go for a ride. She was waiting at a bus stop before 7:00 a.m. on South A Street near Larchmont Elementary School.

The girl said “no” and eventually the school bus arrived to pick her up. The driver of the pickup truck left the area.

The student reported the incident to school officials when she arrived.

The suspect is described as a 40-year-old white man with a bald spot framed with very short shaven hair, like a crown. He appeared unshaven with stubble on his face. He wore rectangular glasses and was wearing a red polo shirt at the time.

The truck was a newer black 4-door truck, possibly a Ford. Police said the truck had a triangular logo on the driver’s side wheel well. It was described as red, white and gray.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tacoma police.