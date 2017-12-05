× South Kitsap High School placed on lockdown after online threat

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. — South Kitsap High School is on a modified lockdown while a possible threat is investigated.

Amy Miller with the South Kitsap School District said the school was placed on a modified lockdown about 9:10 a.m. Tuesday, after they received an online threat.

A modified lockdown means administrators decide what precautionary measures are taken. Miller said in most cases, students can move from class to class but no one will be allowed to leave or enter the campus.

Last week, students at South Kitsap High were forced to go home early and the school was evacuated after a bomb threat.