Son arrested after 81-year-old mother found in filth

EVERETT, Wash. — A Washington man is under investigation for elder abuse after his mother was found lying in filth with a broken hip and bound legs.

The Everett Herald reports Kenneth Strandt was arrested after authorities say his 81-year-old mother was found with bed sores and in clothing that was soiled with feces and urine.

A police report says Strandt’s mother had numerous health problems, including skin ulcers and circulatory issues.

Strandt told detectives he works three fast food jobs, is tired all the time and struggles to provide care for his mother.

A judge Monday found probable cause to jail Strandt for investigation of unlawful imprisonment and criminal mistreatment of a dependent. Bail was set at $150,000.

Public defender Pooja Vaddadi says that’s excessive given Strandt has no serious criminal history.