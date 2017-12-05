× Man runs away from rollover crash in Marysville leaving infant inside

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — A Marysville father faces several charges after he left a 7-month-old baby inside a crashed SUV.

Marysville police say the 44-year-old man lost control of an SUV and collided into two cement posts and four mailboxes before flipping over and sliding into a tree. This happened near the man’s home in the 8500 block of 59th AVE NE.

After the crash, neighbors told police the man crawled out of the SUV and ran inside his house leaving the child in the upside down car.

Those neighbors then called 911 and rescued the baby.

Police say after several minutes the father came out of his house.

The 7-month-old girl is OK. Police said the car seat most likely saved her life.

The man had injuries to his head and shoulder.

He told police he was returning from Wal-Mart where he had bought formula when he lost control of his vehicle.

The father is facing several criminal charges related to the accident and leaving the child. A loaded gun was also discovered inside a diaper bag in the SUV.

The 7-month-old girl is now with Child Protective Services.