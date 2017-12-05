× Helicopters to be used to capture deer in Eastern Washington

RICHLAND, Wash. — State biologists will survey mule deer populations and use nets fired from a helicopter to capture some of them starting this weekend in Eastern Washington.

Some 50 does will be captured and fitted with GPS/satellite collars to allow biologists to monitor migration patterns and doe survival.

The Tri-City Herald reports the work will happen in Walla Walla, Columbia and Garfield counties for up to several weeks.

Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife biologists will gather data to learn more about mule deer populations, including the percentages of bucks, does and fawns.

Officials say the information could be used to inform future management of the deer population and hunting seasons.