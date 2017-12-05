× Bremerton man hospitalized after trying to outrun police

BREMERTON, Wash. — A Washington man was hospitalized after he tried to outrun police and crashed his car.

The Kitsap Sun reports Washington State Patrol says the driver of a 1999 Acura Integra, which authorities later determined had been stolen, was speeding northbound early Sunday morning on Highway 3.

The driver swerved to avoid spike strips that had been put down by police. His car ran off the road and hit a mailbox and utility pole. The crash closed the southbound lane of Highway 3 for eight hours, and Puget Sound Energy kept it closed an additional two hours for repairs.

Washington State Patrol is investigating.