The gift that keeps on giving? Seasonal blended ‘Holidoo’ compost offered at Woodland Park Zoo

SEATTLE — The Woodland Park Zoo said it’s that time of year — a blended compost “featuring a rich blend of species feces” is going on sale.

“Compost is the ideal present for garden enthusiasts or that person who seems to have everything,” the zoo said in a news release. “Get in on the steaming trend while supplies last.”

It said its containers of Holidoo “consists of compost and bedding, featuring a rich blend of species feces contributed by the zoo’s non-primate herbivores such as hippos, giraffes, mountain goats, tapirs and more.”

The “festively packaged” Holidoo comes in four-gallon containers and is available at the Woodland Park Zoo’s two ZooStores during the holiday season.

How much for this poo? The four-gallon containers go for $32. If that’s too much, the regular Zoo Doo two-gallon buckets go for $2 and the pint-sized Zoo Doo is $4.95.

WHERE:

Holidoo is available at Woodland Park Zoo’s two ZooStore locations: ZooStore West at Phinney Ave. N. between N. 55th & N. 56th Sts. and ZooStore South at N. 50th St. & Fremont Ave. N. Holidoo can also be purchased on the zoo’s website by visiting the ZooStore page.

WHEN:

Shop the ZooStores during regular zoo hours, 9:30 a.m.–4:00 p.m. daily. The ZooStore is closed Christmas day.

WILDLIGHTS: ZooStore West is open during WildLights from 5:30–8:30 p.m. nightly through January 1 (WildLights will be closed December 24 and 25).

For more Holidoo or Zoo Doo information, visit www.zoo.org/zoodoo.