Teen’s letter expresses remorse over 71-year-old’s killing

PORT ANGELES, Wash. — Prosecutors say an 18-year-old Bainbridge Island man has written a letter to a judge apologizing for the death of a 71-year-old woman.

The Peninsula Daily News reports that a letter from Benjamin George Bonner to Clallam Superior Court Judge Brian Coughenour has been filed in court. In it, he wrote that he’s sorry for the pain he inflicted on his community and said he’s “in pain over what happened.”

Bonner is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Cynthia Little, a child advocate who investigators said was like a grandmother to him. They say he killed her with a fireplace poker at her home near Sequim in May, after she confronted him about taking his adoptive parents’ car without their permission.

Bonner’s arraignment had been set for last Friday, but his attorney, John Hayden, asked for it to be delayed one week. Hayden said Bonner is considering whether to plead guilty plea.

Bonner is being held on $1.5 million bail.