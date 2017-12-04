× Seattle Police Chief Kathleen O’Toole is stepping down, mayor’s office says

SEATTLE — Seattle Police Chief Kathleen O’Toole will step down at the end of the year, according to the mayor’s office.

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan said she will make the announcement during an 11:00 a.m. news conference Monday.

O’Toole’s last day as police chief will be Dec. 31, 2017. Durkan will name Deputy Police Chief Carmen Best as interim police chief while the search for a permanent replacement continues.

Q13 News correspondent Brandi Kruse asked Durkan last week about rumors that O’Toole might leave.

I asked Seattle @MayorJenny Durkan about rumors that @SeattlePD Chief Kathleen O'Toole plans to leave soon: "I think it would be great if she would stay here…" #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/M4gazdnV2g — Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) November 29, 2017

Durkan also said she will announce several other appointments, including Harold Scoggins as chief of the Seattle Fire Department and Barb Graff as Director of Emergency Management.