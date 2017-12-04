RNC resumes support of Roy Moore Senate campaign after Trump endorsement

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Republican National Committee is once again supporting embattled Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore after President Donald Trump formally endorsed him Monday.

An RNC official confirmed the committee will resume its financial support to the Alabama Republican Party’s effort to elect Moore to the U.S. Senate, despite the allegations of sexual misconduct against him.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity in order to discuss the internal deliberations. The reversal was first reported by Breitbart News.

The RNC announced three weeks ago that it was severed its fundraising ties to Moore following allegations that he’d molested two teenagers when he was in his 30s.

Trump on Monday formally endorsed Moore in a phone call and on Twitter.

White House spokesman Raj Shah said Monday that the two had “a positive call” during which they discussed the state of the race and the president’s endorsement.

Moore’s campaign says Trump called Moore a “fighter” and expressed his eagerness at having Moore fighting for his agenda in Washington.

Trump’s support comes despite allegations that the 70-year-old Moore sexually assaulted teenage girls decades ago, including one who said he molested her when she was 14 and he was in his 30s. Many national Republicans have called on Moore to step aside in the wake of the sexual assault and harassment allegations.

Moore’s wife, Kayla, thanked Trump for the call on her Facebook page.