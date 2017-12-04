Inslee elected as chairman of Democratic Governors Association

WASHINGTON — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Monday was elected chairman of the Democratic Governors Association and given the task of helping get more Democrats elected as governors in 2018.

“The DGA is proud to announce Governor Jay Inslee will serve as its next chair,” said Gov. Connecticut Dan Malloy. “Governor Inslee has been a leader in progressive, pro-growth policies in Washington state. And Governor Inslee has played a critical role in supporting Democratic governors across the country. Democrats are going on offense in 2018, and I look forward to continuing to work with Inslee and the DGA to elect many more Democratic governors across the country next year.”

Malloy served two consecutive one-year terms starting in December 2015.

“The entire DGA thanks Governor Malloy for his amazing leadership this past year,” said Inslee. “Under Gov. Malloy’s leadership, the DGA broke fundraising records, swept the 2017 election cycle, and re-elected all of its Democratic incumbents in 2016.”

Inslee was elected Monday morning by fellow Democratic governors. His term as chairman begins immediately.

Today, I'm proud to announce I'm taking on the challenge of electing more Democratic governors across the country. At a time when voters are witnessing a complete breakdown of leadership in DC, states and governors are proving we can still get things done https://t.co/gUA4K3MkWO — JayInslee (@JayInslee) December 4, 2017

The DGA is a Washington-based organization founded in 1983 that consists of U.S. state and territorial governors affiliated with the Democratic Party. The mission is to provide party support to the election and re-election of Democratic gubernatorial candidates. The DGA’s Republican counterpart is the Republican Governors Association.