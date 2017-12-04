‘Frozen’ short ending its run with ‘Coco’

No, fans did not love “Olaf’s Frozen Adventure,” but that’s not reportedly why the short is being pulled from theaters.

EW reports the Disney short film, which has been screening before Pixar’s acclaimed new animated film “Coco,” was always meant to have a short run.

But the ending of showings as of December 8 led some to speculate it was because fans have been panning it.

“The Olaf’s Frozen short movie before COCO was a torture to my eyes,” actor Ashish Chanchlani tweeted. “It was a slow poison getting on my nerves. One of the worst things Disney has ever made.”

The olaf's frozen short movie before COCO was a torture to my eyes

it was a slow poison getting on my nerves

one of the worst things disney has ever made

made me love COCO even more

I am glad majority people globally share the same opinion like me#OlafsFrozenAdventure #BORINGAF — Ashish Chanchlani (@ashchanchlani) November 27, 2017

On a side note, #OlafsFrozenAdventure was a total cringe fest that was always either boring or oddly entertaining for all the wrong reasons. Every time a new song broke out, there were audible sighs from the audience. — Mitchell Black (@mitch_black4012) November 26, 2017

My review of #OlafsFrozenAdventure 1. I will never get those 21-minutes of my life back. 2. A short is called a short because it’s supposed to be short. 3. A short before a Pixar film has always been A PIXAR SHORT. Disney has gone too far this time. — Court Rundell 🥕 (@CourtRundell) November 25, 2017

According to Mashable, “The Frozen short has been especially problematic for a number of reasons.”

“Length is the biggest issue, of course, since the actual movie doesn’t start until 40 minutes after the advertised time, between trailers, ads, and Olaf,” the publication reported. “That’s a lot of extra sitting around for an audience comprised primarily of kids expecting a story about music and family, set against the backdrop of Mexico’s Dia de los Muertos.”

“Coco,” which follows the adventures of a little boy trying to return to his family after he is accidentally transported to the land of the dead, is winning both awards and fans at the box office.

It most recently snagged the New York Film Critics Circle award for best animated film.

The 2013 film “Frozen,” which featured Olaf the snowman, was wildly popular and grossed more than $1.2 billion worldwide.