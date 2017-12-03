× The KeyArena MOU vote expected Monday

SEATTLE — The Seattle City Council is set to vote Monday on a memorandum of understanding between with Oak View Group.

The agreement is a significant step in the process of redeveloping KeyArena into a world-class sports and concert venue.

KeyArena housed the NBA’s SuperSonics until they relocated to Oklahoma City and became the Thunder. Oak View Group believes it can have the building ready by October 2020 if environmental approvals are obtained and demolition can start in October 2018.

The project is expected to total about $600 million and Oak View is also on the hook for another $40 million to help improve transportation in the area around Seattle Center. They are also responsible for regular facility upgrades for the life of the 39-year lease agreement. Should those upgrade requirements be met, there are two eight-year lease extensions that will be activated, and carry the entire life of the lease agreement to 55 years.

"I think the most important part of this MOU is the fact it states very clearly to the leagues that this project is going to happen, we do have a deal with the city, they can make a deal. They are very focused ultimately not only on building a new arena here and giving us the partnership and certainty in order to do that," OVG CEO Tim Leiweke said.

If approved, the MOU could further endanger efforts to build an arena in the SoDo District.