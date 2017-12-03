× Overnight shooting in Kent leaves one dead

KENT — The Kent Police Department is investigating a shooting early Sunday morning that left a 25-year-old man dead.

At about 1:50 a.m., authorities were called to the 25100 block of 74th Avenue South.

Officials said the victim was found unresponsive, and attempts were made to revive him. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe the victim was targeted, and this was not a random incident. They also said the victim had been involved in illicit activity.

No suspect description has been released.

Anyone with information on what happened is asked to call Kent police at 253-856-5808.