Meet Daisy! #WhyNotMePets

SEATTLE -- Meet this sweet girl, Daisy! She is an Old English Bulldog looking for a forever home.

Q13 is partnering with Pet Connection Magazine and Pawsitive Alliance's 'Why Not Me Pets' campaign.

Daisy is two-years-old and is staying at the Everett Animal Shelter. She can be a lot of fun, but would do best with a family that has a lot of time to spend with her.

Daisy can be stubborn at time and does not know many commands, which means it's recommended she have a strong handler that has experience with her breed.

If you're interested in Daisy, you can head to the Everett Animal Shelter or email them at eas@everettwa.gov.