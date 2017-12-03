LIVE UPDATES: Philadelphia Eagles at Seattle Seahawks

SEATTLE – It loomed as one of the biggest games of the year when the schedule was released, and the stakes have only grown as the night approached.

The Seattle Seahawks play host to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night at Century Link Field, as the best team in the NFL comes to town just as Pete Carroll and company are fighting for their playoff lives.

The Seahawks caught a break earlier in the day, as the Atlanta Falcons’ loss to the Minnesota Vikings left the door open for the Seahawks (7-4) to climb back in the playoff picture with a win over Philly (10-1). A loss, however, would leave Seattle on the outside looking in with only four games left to play.

Stay on this page for live updates, stats and analysis throughout the evening, and make sure to catch the Gameday pregame and postgame shows on the official home of the Seahawks, Q13 FOX: