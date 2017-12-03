Huskies to play Penn State in the Fiesta Bowl

SEATTLE — The University of Washington Huskies are heading to the Fiesta Bowl. The No. 11 Huskies will play against No. 9 Penn State.

The final College Football Playoff rankings were released Sunday morning.

The Fiesta Bowl is set for Saturday, Dec. 30 at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. PT.

This will be UW’s first trip to the Fiesta Bowl.

Fiesta Bowl matchup

TOP PLAYERS

Penn State: RB Saquon Barkley. Once a top contender for the Heisman Trophy, Barkley rushed for 1,134 yards and 16 touchdowns, averaging 5.7 yards per carry this season. He was the Big Ten offensive player of the year.

Washington: QB Jake Browning. The Huskies’ junior quarterback holds numerous school records and threw for 2,544 yards and 18 touchdowns with five interceptions this season.

NOTABLE

Penn State: The Nittany Lions were a College Football Playoff contender until losing to Ohio State and Michigan State in consecutive weeks midseason. Penn State has never lost in six appearances in the Fiesta Bowl.

Washington: The Huskies also were in the CFP picture before a surprising loss to unranked Arizona State. Keep an eye on Dante Pettis, a threat to score on punt returns, receiving, just about any way imaginable.

LAST TIME

Penn State 13, Washington 10. (1983 Aloha Bowl).

BOWL HISTORY

Penn State: Seventh appearance in the Fiesta Bowl, 48th bowl appearance in school history.

Washington: First appearance in the Fiesta Bowl, 38th bowl appearance in school history.