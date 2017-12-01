Special holiday play helps support Crime Stoppers of Tacoma-Pierce County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD -- A night at the theater is helping fight crime in Pierce County this holiday season.

Bring the whole family to join Crime Stoppers of Tacoma-Pierce County on Wednesday, December 13th for a special performance of ‘A Christmas Carol’ at the Lakewood Playhouse.

At Crime Stoppers, we’re a 100% volunteer organization and one of the things we do is raise money through different events, in order to give out rewards and get the bad guys caught,” said Det. Ed Troyer with Crime Stoppers of Tacoma-Pierce County. “So, we are doing a fundraiser, this is a new one for us this holiday season, we rented a whole theatre in Lakewood and we’re going to have a special presentation by the actors out there of ‘A Christmas Carol,’ which is a classic play, movie, we’ve all seen it before, but this is going to be live actors and some of our Crime Stoppers board is going to be there and we’re going to have some surprises and we’re going to have a raffle and it’ll be a fun holiday, family-friendly even and we'd love for you to attend.”