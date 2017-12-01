× Sounders FC star gifts jersey to lucky 11-year-old after win (VIDEO)

SEATTLE — Thursday was quite a day for Sounders FC star Clint Dempsy. So special, he decided to make a fan’s day, too.

Dempsy scored the second goal in the Sounders 3-0 win over the Houston Dynamo Thursday. The win secured the MLS Western Conference Finals for the Sounders, allowing them a chance to defend the MLS Cup.

After the game, Dempsy spotted an 11-year-old fan in the stands. Like many soccer players do, he decided to give the kid his jersey.

"Clint Dempsey gave my 11-year-old son Emilio Calderon his jersey after winning the conference final," the lucky boy's father told Q13 News. "It was my son's 11th birthday! Best birthday gift ever!"

Calderon's dad sent us video of the awesome act.

The Sounders will advance to face Toronto in the MLS cup later this month.