Donate to the Q13 FOX Cares and Les Schwab Holiday Toy Drive

Do you want to help one of the thousands of families in Western Washington who are struggling to afford Christmas gifts?

Last year, Q13 and Les Schwab teamed up to collect more than 35,000 toys for local families. If you’d like to help this year, you can bring new, unwrapped toys to any Les Schwab store, or make monetary donations here.

If you need help providing gifts for your family, you can apply at forgottenchildrensfund.org.

The following toys are particularly popular:

Infant/toddler

Cash, check, and gift card is great for purchase of diapers, formula and other necessities.

Baby Einstein Octoplush

Infantino Activity Set

Healthy Baby Developmental Giraffe

Activity triangle

Blocks

Shape sorter

Smart wheels

Preschool

Building sets

Blocks

Vehicles/trains etc.

Dolls and accessories

Bikes/riding toys

Art supplies

Early learning activity sets and games

Gradeschool 5-7 years

Action figures

Dolls and accessories

Vehicles/ trains etc.

Lego/ building sets

Puzzles

Kanoodle

Music and art

Play foam

Board games

Sport balls

Gradeschool 8+