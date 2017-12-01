Donate to the Q13 FOX Cares and Les Schwab Holiday Toy Drive

Do you want to help one of the thousands of families in Western Washington who are struggling to afford Christmas gifts?
Last year, Q13 and Les Schwab teamed up to collect more than 35,000 toys for local families. If you’d like to help this year, you can bring new, unwrapped toys to any Les Schwab store, or make monetary donations here.
If you need help providing gifts for your family, you can apply at forgottenchildrensfund.org.
The following toys are particularly popular:
Infant/toddler
- Cash, check, and gift card is great for purchase of diapers, formula and other necessities.
- Baby Einstein Octoplush
- Infantino Activity Set
- Healthy Baby Developmental Giraffe
- Activity triangle
- Blocks
- Shape sorter
- Smart wheels
- Preschool
- Building sets
- Blocks
- Vehicles/trains etc.
- Dolls and accessories
- Bikes/riding toys
- Art supplies
- Early learning activity sets and games
Gradeschool 5-7 years
- Action figures
- Dolls and accessories
- Vehicles/ trains etc.
- Lego/ building sets
- Puzzles
- Kanoodle
- Music and art
- Play foam
- Board games
- Sport balls
Gradeschool 8+
- Bikes
- Lego
- Board games
- Action figures
- Art & Craft sets
- Building sets-K'nex, mega bloks, Lego
- Music
- Puzzles
- Sport balls