Christopher Hill: Work crew inmate wanted after on-the-job drug bust; escape from DOC in Tri-Cities

WANTED BY DOC IN TRI-CITIES —

A work crew inmate is wanted in the Tri-Cities after the Department of Corrections says he brought drugs to the job — then bolted from officers after getting busted for it.

DOC officers say Christopher Hill escaped Wednesday and was nearly caught Thursday in Benton County.

He was on a work crew for breaking probation on a felony meth bust.

DOC officers say he’s a prolific car prowler and burglar whose run from the law before — even hurting a police K9 during a chase.

If you know where he’s hiding, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), or use the P3 Tips App to submit your information.