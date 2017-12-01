× Cassie Franklin says gang violence will be her first priority as mayor of Everett

EVERETT – After a whirlwind campaign Cassie Franklin narrowly won the race for mayor by just 196 votes.

Now she’s about to experience the power of overseeing nearly 1,200 city employees while at the same time battling some of the toughest problems Everett has ever faced.

“My main focus is public safety especially the gang violence, we are seeing a real uptick and it’s frightening, the age of the kids we are seeing,” Franklin said.

One of the cases involves a 13 year-old boy, associated with a gang, who shot and killed 14 year old David Sandoval.

“Something has gone wrong with our system when a child has a gun we really have to do something,” Franklin said.

She also says she understands the many people fed up with property crime.

“I want to tackle that challenge I think it’s not ok for their garage to be broken into, their kid’s bike to be stolen we need to get in front of that,” Franklin said.

Franklin isn’t ready to talk specific policies yet instead her focus is to listen and learn from her 57 member transition team.

A diverse group of people Franklin handpicked including experts in homelessness.

“I would like to see more housing I would like to see getting people off the streets quickly,” Franklin said.

But she says the city can’t do it alone.

She’s praising non-profits like Hands Up, a group of recovering addicts who are reaching out to homeless people who are addicted to drugs.

“I find the group inspiring because they help addicts and they get them immediately to work,” Franklin said.

Franklin says the city needs a lot more treatment options for people addicted to prescription pills and heroin.

But funding is always the challenge.

The hope is for the state’s capital budget to pass early next year releasing $17 million for drug and mental health treatment for the North Sound.

“Going to be key to getting ahead of this incredible challenge,” Franklin said.

Q 13 News also asked Franklin about her thoughts on safe injection sites.

Several cities in Snohomish County have banned safe injection facilities.

Franklin says she is not in favor of it right now especially with the lack of treatment for addicts.

Franklin will be sworn in January 3rd.