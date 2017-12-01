Blanco brothers: One’s a wanted sex offender, other’s skipping court in Yakima County

WANTED BY DOC IN YAKIMA COUNTY —

The Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force in Yakima is on the hunt of a pair of bad brothers.

Casimiro Blanco is the older sibling, Villaney Blanco is the younger.

Both are convicted felons and high-violent gang members.

The Department of Corrections says Casimiro is breaking probation on a meth bust and has a Yakima County warrant for a felony drug charge he’s skipping court on.

He also has several assault convictions, along with domestic violence, resisting arrest, and being a felon with a gun.

DOC officers say he goes by the street names “El Chalo,” “Speedy,” and “Goche.”

Little brother, Villaney, is a convicted child molester who’s failing to register as a sex offender — a crime he’s committed before.

He has also been busted for several assaults — one with a deadly weapon — as well as violating a domestic violence no contact order and harassment.

His street name is “Lil Solo.”

Casimiro is 30 years old. Villaney is 28.

Both are inked with a ton of tattoos on their shoulders, arms and hands.

Both are believed to be hiding in the Tieton area of Yakima county. Casimiro also has ties to the Lower Valley area.

If you know how the task force can track them down, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), or use the P3 Tips App on your phone to submit the information.

It’s guaranteed to be anonymous and you’ll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 for each arrest.