Southbound I-5 closed near Bellingham after crash involving 2 semis

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A crash involving two semis has forced the closure of all lanes of southbound Interstate 5 at Nulle Rd.

WSDOT warned drivers around 6:00 a.m. Thursday that southbound I-5 would be closed for several hours. Crews were working to remove the two semis and clean up diesel that spilled on to the road.

It was unclear if anyone was hurt.

Officials said traffic was being detoured around the crash at N. Lake Samish. Anyone who commutes from Bellingham to Mount Vernon will be impacted, WSDOT said.

“If this is your usual a.m. route, make sure you leave yourself plenty of extra time!”

