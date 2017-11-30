× Sheriff’s deputies searching for missing 10-year-old autistic boy near Port Townsend

PORT TOWNSEND, Wash. — Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a missing 10-year-old autistic boy near Port Townsend.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department says the Doug Crull, 10, went missing on Marrowstone Island around 5:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Griffiths Pt. Road.

He was last seen wearing a green and blue striped long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans and has a long brown hair in a ponytail. He has autism.

The U.S. Coast Guard is also helping with the search.

Sheriff’s deputies are asking residents to look in their out-buildings and in any locked or abandoned cars. Anyone who spots the boy should call 911.

This story is breaking and will be updated as more information becomes available.