× How would you spend $4 million?

Snohomish County officials are asking for your input on affordable housing and community development. The county gets about $4 million in Federal funds every year to be spent on affordable housing, public facilities, infrastructure, and economic development. The county needs your input to determine how that money would be best spent.

You can weigh in at one of two meetings on Tuesday, December 5th at the Robert J. Drewel Building in Everett, or send written comments to the Snohomish County Human Services Department.

Meeting information:

December 5, 2017

3:00P.M. and 6:00P.M.

Robert J. Drewel Building, Public Meeting Room 2

3000 Rockefeller Avenue, Everett

Send written comment to:

Snohomish County Human Services Department – OHCD

3000 Rockefeller Ave M/S 305

Everett, WA

98201

Or email debra.may@snoco.org.